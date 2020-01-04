Railroads cut workers as industry automates, implements cost-cutting strategies

Some economists say American railways are enduring a "freight recession," with volumes dramatically dropping last year, notes the Post.

The state of play: President Trump's trade war has impacted U.S. agriculture and manufacturing, which in turn lowered demand for railroads to move products. The decline is also a result of the U.S. becoming less dependent on coal.

Yes, but: Railroad stocks soared after industry executives integrated automation and cost-cutting strategies to maintain profitability, "doubling down on the idea that rail's future entails longer, faster trains and fewer workers," per the Post.

Employment losses are expanding thanks to a technique called Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), which efficiently directs rail traffic.

Some on Wall Street view these shifts as a model for other industries during tough times. Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific stocks jumped 30% last year, according to the Post.

Worth noting: Rail industry leaders remain optimistic as Trump looks to finalize the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), as well as a trade deal with China.

The bottom line: Freight declines have previously foreshadowed economic slumps "because they’re a barometer of how much stuff is heading to market," the Post writes.

