Rail shipping is improving but still lags 2019

The latest report from the Association of American Railroads showed the slow recovery in rail shipping in September.

What's happening: While the report notes that rail volume overall continues to be down from 2019, one bright spot is intermodal shipping, or the transport of finished products and raw materials.

U.S. intermodal originations in September were the fourth most for any month in history and up 7.1% over September 2019. Intermodal traffic rose 2.9% in the third quarter, after a 12.6% decline in Q2.

Recent intermodal gains are largely thanks to a surge in imports, especially from Asia, as firms restock inventories and retailers prepare for the early start of the holiday shopping season.

Yes, but: Average weekly carloads are still down significantly from 2019's pace in the U.S. and Canada, with total carloads in September down 9.7% from last year. That’s still a sizable decline, but is the smallest since March.

Excluding coal, U.S. rail carloads were down 2.9% in September year over year, following declines of 9.9% in August, 12.7% in July, and 17.4% in June.

What they're saying: "Think of the economy as an apple tree. Picking the fruit off the lowest branches is easy; picking the fruit off the highest branches can be done, but it’s much harder. Right now, lots of higher-up apples remain."

Air shipments also show slow recovery.

Shipping by sea is showing a similar slow-but-steady recovery, as the apparel industry is "emerging from the worst of COVID-19 with radically changed supply trends," per S&P Global Market Intelligence's Panjiva.

Total U.S. seaborne imports of apparel, footwear and textiles increased by 0.8% year over year in September, the first increase in a year, thanks entirely to textile shipments.

By the numbers: Shipments of apparel and footwear were down by 1.6% and 17.0%, respectively, while textile shipments jumped by 18.9%.