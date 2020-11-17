Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Rafat Ali on Airbnb and the future of travel

Airbnb filed for its IPO on Monday, and showed some glimmers of hope for a travel and hospitality industry that has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Skift co-founder and CEO Rafat Ali about what he learned from Airbnb's IPO prospectus, lessons for hoteliers and what will be left once COVID-19 is contained.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb files for its long-awaited IPO

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb on Monday filed for a $1 billion initial public offering, which is expected to price in December.

Financials: Airbnb reports nearly a $700 million net loss on $2.5 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2020, versus a $322 million net loss on $3.7 billion in revenue for the year earlier period. But it also reports $219 million in profits for the third quarter of 2020, as bookings rebounded.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Nov 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO will cap off its resilient rebound

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb will flip its IPO filing on Monday afternoon, setting itself up to go public before year-end. [Update: It filed]

Why it matters: This would cap off a resilient rebound for a company that many left for dead after the pandemic hit. As a source close to the company tells me: "Everyone knows Airbnb had a good Q3, but people may be surprised by just how good it was."

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO bets on a post-pandemic future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In filing for a $1 billion stock offering Monday, Airbnb is betting investors will look past the company's coronavirus-induced struggles and see a brighter future.

Between the lines: Airbnb faces pressure to go public despite the pandemic so it can deliver liquidity both to investors and to early employees, whose options will eventually expire.

