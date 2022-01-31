Sign up for our daily briefing

Rafael Nadal, alone at the top

Jeff Tracy

Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a record 21st major championship was on life support in Melbourne. Then he reminded the world what a champion looks like.

Match recap: Nadal, seeded sixth, rallied back from a two-set deficit to take down No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, in Sunday's epic final.

  • It was the second-longest Australian Open final ever (5:24), trailing only Nadal's 2012 loss to Novak Djokovic (5:53).
  • Nadal's second Aussie title comes 13 years after his first, ending a run of heartbreak in Melbourne. Think it means anything to him?

Why it matters: For the first time in his remarkable career, Rafa stands alone at the top, with more Grand Slam titles than any man in history.

  • "A month and a half ago, I didn't know if I'd be able to play on the tour again," said Nadal, who weighed retirement in 2021 due to a chronic foot injury.
  • "Without a doubt, [this has] been one of the most emotional months in my tennis career."
Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

The big picture: Nadal (age 35), Djokovic (age 34) and Roger Federer (age 40) have won 61 of the past 74 Grand Slams — and 18 of the past 20.

  • Nadal now has the lead in majors, and his 28.9 million Instagram and Twitter followers are the most among the "Big Three," outpacing Federer (21.5M) and Djokovic (18.6M).
  • Nadal ranks third in prize money ($127M) behind Djokovic ($155M) and Federer ($127M), while Federer ($80M) laps them both in annual endorsements ($30M for Djokovic, $26.5M for Nadal).

Looking ahead: Nadal can extend his Grand Slam lead at the French Open in May, where he's won 13 times. Djokovic may not be able to play due to vaccination rules, and Federer (knee surgery) isn't expected back until the summer.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
27 mins ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Vaccine for kids under 5 could come earlier than expected

A view of syringes containing 0.2 ml of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5–11. Photo: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The timeline for getting Pfizer's COVID vaccines to kids under 5 could move to early March, Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News Sunday.

Why it matters: Getting vaccines approved for the youngest children would not only be a relief for worried parents, but could help protect against disruptive school and daycare closures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - World

Probe into Boris Johnson's lockdown parties finds "failures of leadership"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the Sue Gray report on Jan. 31. Photo: House of Commons/PA Images via Getty Images

The lockdown-defying parties at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence represented a "serious failure" to observe the standards expected of government officials, according to the long-awaited initial findings of an investigation out Monday.

The big picture: "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify," the report states.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Biden administration orders 100M additional COVID tests — Contact tracing fizzles across America.
  2. Vaccines: FDA fully approves Moderna's vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated — Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine.
  3. States: New York mask mandate extended through Feb. 10.
  4. World: Canada's Trudeau "feeling fine" after testing positive for COVID — Beijing officials seal off residential areas after COVID cases detected.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow