25 mins ago - Health

How racism threatens the response to the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A complex public undertaking like the coronavirus response depends a lot on public trust. But a legacy of systemic racism across multiple institutions has eroded that trust in many minority communities.

The big picture: Health care has its own sordid history, from the Tuskegee Study to hospitals' patient-dumping practices to substandard care for black mothers and babies.

  • Consequently, minorities — especially black people — tend to trust health care providers less than white people do.
  • In a Pew survey earlier this month, just 35% of black respondents said they had a great deal of trust in medical scientists, compared to 43% of white respondents. Pre-coronavirus surveys found similar results.

Between the lines: Researchers also have found that a negative experience with one institution, such as the police, often translates to distrust of another, such as health care.

  • A robust system of testing, disease surveillance and isolation — the recipe to keep coronavirus infection rates at bay — requires a lot of buy-in from people who are wary of exactly that kind of undertaking.
  • "How do you do contact tracing in communities that deeply mistrust medical institutions and now sort of are feeling like we're in the fight of our lives because of police brutality?" said Rachel Hardeman, a researcher at the University of Minnesota who studies racism and health equity.

The bottom line: Successfully tracking and isolating the spread of the virus cannot ignore the history of a health care system "that has never really valued [minorities] as a whole person," Hardeman said.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
7 hours ago - Health

Cities offer free COVID-19 testing amid George Floyd protests

Protesters gather at a rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd in Las Vegas on June 5, 2020. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Cities and states are beginning to offer free coronavirus testing as mass protests across the U.S. continue in the wake of George Floyd's death, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Public health experts and officials are cautiously watching hospitalizations and caseloads to gauge whether a spike will follow the demonstrations, per the Post.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh
6 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus accelerates a new age of diagnostics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

From biosensor chips to wastewater epidemiology, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the development of next-generation disease diagnostics.

Why it matters: If we're going to stop a disease, we first have to know who has it and where. New technologies promise to provide doctors with more reliable intelligence about who in a community has a disease — and who is likely to get seriously ill.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why the coronavirus pandemic is hitting minorities harder

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on black and Latino communities has become a defining part of the pandemic.

The big picture: That's a result of myriad longstanding inequities within the health care system and the American economy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow