There are a lot of terrible things about racism, as we were reminded this weekend. And one of them is that it can have long-term negative effects on children's health, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a policy statement.

"Although we have progressed toward greater racial equity, racism continues to undermine the health of children, adolescents and families. ... The stress generated by experiences of racism may start through maternal exposures while in utero and continue after birth with the potential to create toxic stress."

— The American Academy of Pediatrics