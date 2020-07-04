48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Racial and ethnic minorities are driving U.S. population growth

The Census Bureau estimates that U.S. population growth has been driven by racial and ethnic minorities for the past 10 years, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture, via Axios' Stef Kight: By 2045, the U.S. as a whole is projected to become majority minority.

  • The U.S. faces two possible futures: a thriving nation that embraces its new demographic makeup, or an escalation of fighting, racism and xenophobia, Kight wrote in 2019.

What's happening: White people in the U.S. are getting older and their birth rates are declining. The number of white people has declined in all 50 states except for Washington, D.C., according to a new Brookings report cited by Bloomberg.

  • Non-Hispanic white people were already the minority last year in 32 U.S. counties, partially due to a rise in Hispanic and Asian immigrants, per Kight.
  • The median age for Black non-Hispanic Americans is around 34 years old, and while the median age for Asian non-Hispanic Americans is around 37 — while the average age for white people in the country is 43, per Census Bureau estimates.

The bottom line: If these estimates are consistent in the 2020 census, "the decade after 2010 would be the first one since the first population count was taken in 1790 that the white population didn’t grow," Bloomberg reports, citing William Frey, senior fellow at Brookings.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 11,137,846 — Total deaths: 526,156 — Total recoveries — 6,003,824Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,809,108 — Total deaths: 129,509 — Total recoveries: 883,561 — Total tested: 34,213,497Map.
  3. States: America's exceptionally uneventful Fourth of July ICU beds in Arizona's hot spot reach near capacity.
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days.
  5. Politics: Trump extends PPP application deadlineKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive.
  6. World: Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as infections rise in U.S.
  7. Sports: 31 MLB players test positive as workouts resume.
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado police chief fires officers who reenacted Elijah McClain's death

LaWayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, wears a t-shirt with is son's picture on it during a press conference in Oct. 2019. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Interim Aurora, Colo., police chief Vanessa Wilson fired two officers for reenacting the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and a third officer for commenting on the photo that captured the "despicable act," The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: McClain died in the summer of 2019 after police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a sedative, ketamine. People have been protesting McClain's death recently after the police killing of George Floyd revitalized the movement against police brutality.

