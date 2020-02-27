52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors splurge at the free online stock trading buffet

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

When you give something away, people are likely to consume far too much of it. That's true of food, it's true of drink, and it's true of options trades.

Why it matters: The best thing that an investor can do is nothing. People who actively trade the market are effectively trying to time it — to buy low and sell high. Voluminous literature has shown that it just doesn't work, and that doing nothing is superior to doing something a significant majority of the time.

What's happening: Most online brokerages now charge $0 for stock trades. Even Vanguard charges $0 to trade in and out of stocks, ETFs, and, yes, options. In turn, hundreds of thousands of investors flocking to places like r/wallstreetbets are sending trading volumes through the roof.

Be smart: No good can come of this. The one silver lining to high stock-trading commissions was that they discouraged trading. And the one advantage that retail investors have over the pros is that they have the ability to buy and hold for the long term, without trying to outperform on a quarterly basis.

  • If the market turmoil is tempting you to buy or sell, you may want to think again.

Dion Rabouin

Mom and pop investors splurge on stocks

The New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trading volume at online and discount brokers like TD Ameritrade and the recently acquired E*Trade has exploded over the past year, Bloomberg reports, with TD Ameritrade alone having seen million-trade days multiplying at a "record pace."

What's happening: So-called mom and pop retail investors are chasing the U.S. bull market via online brokerages, thanks largely to top brokerage firms cutting trading fees to zero.

Courtenay Brown

More firms throw weight behind new Wall-Street backed stock exchange

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are joining the list of banks, brokerages and trading firms that back the Members Exchange, or "MEMX" — a new stock exchange that says it will go live in July and challenge incumbent exchanges by charging lower fees.

Why it matters: MEMX, which is still awaiting regulatory approval from the SEC, could be a formidable competitor to the entrenched "big three" stock exchanges.

Felix Salmon

The vindication of Elon Musk

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla stock has been in Ludicrous Mode for the past few days. Given its bonkers gyrations, it's now easy to see why CEO Elon Musk might feel that he was right all along in wanting to take the company private back in 2018.

