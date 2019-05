A new Quinnipiac University poll puts New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the the least favorable among 2020 Democratic candidates while a majority of independent voters said they won't be voting for President Trump in 2020.

By the numbers: De Blasio is polling at 45% unfavorability, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who is polling at 48% unfavorability. Meanwhile, 54% of independent voters and 10% of Republicans said they will not be voting for Trump.