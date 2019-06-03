12 million Quest Diagnostics patients at risk in contractor breach

An "unauthorized user" at the collections firm American Medical Collection Agency may have accessed information on 11.9 million Quest Diagnostics patients, according to a securities filing by Quest.

Why it matters: Quest Diagnostics is a major national provider of lab work, and the information stored by AMCA included "financial information (e.g., credit card numbers and bank account information), medical information and other personal information (e.g., Social Security Numbers)," according to the filing.