Queen to hold summit with senior royals on Meghan and Harry: Report

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is holding an emergency summit with senior royal family members including Prince Harry Monday to discuss his future role and that of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, multiple British news outlets report.

The reaction: The Times reports Prince William spoke of his "sadness" over the couple's decision to step down as senior royals and split their time between the U.K. and North America, but he hoped for a reconciliation his brother, telling a friend: "I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities."

