Quantum computers of tomorrow could threaten today's secrets

Bryan Walsh

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

If and when quantum computers are developed, they will likely be able to break any cryptography standard in use today.

Why it matters: Governments and companies need to immediately begin future-proofing their online security against coming quantum computers, which will be exponentially faster than current technology.

A recent report from the RAND Corporation laid out a worrying scenario for governments, companies and anyone who has something they want to keep secret on the internet — which is all of us.

  • Even the most secure encryption in use today could theoretically be broken by quantum computers when they're developed in the future, according to Michael Vermeer, a physical scientist at RAND and the author of the report.
  • That's because quantum computers will be able to use quantum physics to solve problems classical computers never could — including math problems that underlie cryptography.
  • Vermeer estimates that such quantum computers likely won't be developed for 12 years or longer, which gives governments and the private sector some time to quantum-proof their internet security.

The catch: There's a risk to waiting, however. Vermeer lays out a scenario where spies or cyber criminals today intercept messages or security credentials.

  • Right now, there's nothing they can do with their catch, as current computers would be unable to break encryption. But quantum computers in the future will, and if they hold onto those intercepted messages long enough, the bad guys would be able to use their quantum computing to finally read what they caught — with potentially devastating consequences.
"It's catch now and exploit later. The costs will be less and the disruption will be less if we act on this now."
— Michael Vermeer

Joann Muller

Tesla's profitable start to 2020 stalled by coronavirus disruptions

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla posted its third straight quarterly profit, on strong sales of its Model 3 and Y, but said business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were clouding its outlook for the rest of the year.

Why it matters: It's difficult for any company to forecast the future at this moment, but having raised $2.3 billion in February, Tesla said it has enough liquidity to keep investing in future products and long-term factory expansion.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,179,494 — Total deaths: 226,173 — Total recoveries — 964,957Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,034,884 — Total deaths: 60,316 — Total recoveries — 117,114 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week — Maryland governor mandates universal coronavirus testing for all nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Vaccine frustrations spark big talk within Trump administrationTop HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day.
  7. World: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus.
  8. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Ursula Perano

Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Wednesday that phase one of the state's reopening will begin in most counties on Monday, with stores and restaurants permitted to operate at a 25% occupancy limit.

Why it matters: Florida has been one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., reporting more than 33,000 confirmed cases and 1,200 deaths thus far, per Johns Hopkins.

