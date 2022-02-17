The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.