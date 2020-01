The U.S. men's soccer team postponed traveling to Qatar for a scheduled January training camp "due to the developing situation in the region," the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday.

Context: A U.S. airstrike in Iraq this week killed Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful commanders. Qatar, the first Arab nation set to host the World Cup for the 2022 games, rests in the Persian Gulf.