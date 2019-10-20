Qantas confirmed in a statement that it's completed a test for the world's longest flight, with its plane landing at Sydney Airport after flying for 19 hours 16 minutes from New York City.

Why it matters: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who was aboard the Boeing 787-9, hailed the achievement as a "significant first for aviation" that he hopes will become a regular, time-saving service for passengers. Researchers monitored pilots' brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness during the flight.

What's next: The Australian firm plans two more research flights — one from London to Sydney in November and another New York to Sydney in December, Qantas said.