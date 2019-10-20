Stories

Record-setting longest commercial flight arrives in Sydney from NYC

The Qantas plane that flew 19 hours nonstop from Sydney to New York City.
The Qantas team at Sydney Airport after it flew nonstop from New York City. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images for Qantas

Qantas confirmed in a statement that it's completed a test for the world's longest flight, with its plane landing at Sydney Airport after flying for 19 hours 16 minutes from New York City.

Why it matters: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who was aboard the Boeing 787-9, hailed the achievement as a "significant first for aviation" that he hopes will become a regular, time-saving service for passengers. Researchers monitored pilots' brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness during the flight.

What's next: The Australian firm plans two more research flights — one from London to Sydney in November and another New York to Sydney in December, Qantas said.

