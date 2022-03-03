Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A team of former Space-X engineers and boating enthusiasts is aiming to transform recreational boating with a new speedboat that zips across the water on electricity instead of gas or diesel fuel.

Why it matters: Like automobiles, motorcycles and small airplanes, boats are beginning to go electric, which could make lakes and rivers more serene — and less polluted.

The big picture: Electric boats have their pluses and minuses.

While quiet and efficient, they require a tremendous amount of energy to propel themselves through the water.

That means they need a gigantic, heavy battery and can't go very far or very fast— a killjoy for boating enthusiasts.

But the traditional option — gas boats — are a tremendous pain to own.

"They're really expensive to operate, you have to winterize the engine, they're noisy and unreliable, the fumes are noxious and they're annoying to maintain, says Mitch Lee, a lifelong water skier who is co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Arc Boats.

Filling them with gas is expensive too — perhaps one reason that some boat owners never leave the dock.

"Taking a boat out on the lake for a day is easily going to cost at least $100," Lee says.

What's happening: Today Arc is introducing the all-electric Arc One, a 24-foot cruiser developed from scratch to address the challenges posed by battery-operated boats.

It combines a lightweight aluminum hull with a gigantic 220 kWh battery — three times the size of the battery in a Tesla Model Y — integrated into the floor.

The combined weight — including the 2,000-pound battery — is about three tons, comparable to a conventional boat, says Lee.

With a 500-hp motor, the Arc One can travel up to 40 mph, with three to five hours of cruising time, he says. "When you’re on a lake and going 40 mph, you’re flying."

Prepare to pay a lot: The limited edition Arc One will sell for $300,000 — about twice the price of typical premium sports boats.

Lee says future Arc models will be cheaper, just as each of Tesla's successive models came down in price.

Production is underway, and the first deliveries will begin this summer.

Where it stands: Other marine companies are shifting to electric propulsion as well.

Mercury Marine, whose engines power about half of all recreational boats in the U.S., introduced a new electric outboard motor last week at the Miami Boat show.

It features a swappable battery pack so boaters can keep an extra onboard just in case. The battery can be charged at home or from a marine pillar.

It's the first of five new electric outboard models coming from Mercury by 2023.

Candela, a Swedish tech company, just completed a chilly maiden voyage in Stockholm with its unique hydrofoiling electric boat, the C-8.

It has computer-controlled hydrofoils – underwater wings – that enable the boat to fly above the waves.

The reduced drag means Candela’s craft uses 80% less energy than conventional boats, translating into a longer cruising range, the company said.

Even General Motors is getting into the electric boat business. The carmaker recently acquired a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based electric boat startup.

In January, the two companies introduced an electric pontoon boat.

My thought bubble: As an avid sailor, I'm content to be gliding along at 4 or 5 knots — or a little over 4 to 5 mph — and I'll be thrilled when the speed boats all around me stop making so much noise.