1 hour ago - World

Russians back reforms that could let Putin rule through 2036, officials say

Putin voting in local elections in September. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Russians have overwhelmingly approved constitutional changes that could allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in office for 16 more years, electoral officials said Wednesday, though independent observers have reported widespread irregularities, AP reports.

Why it matters: This is the most significant package of constitutional changes since the fall of the Soviet Union, and will allow Putin — who has led Russia either as president or prime minister for 20 years — to serve two more terms after his current mandate ends in 2024. Critics have decried it as a power grab and cast doubt on the results.

The big picture: Elements of social conservatism — such as "faith in god" and opposition to gay marriage —will also be added into the constitution.

  • Parliament will receive new powers, including the ability to appoint the prime minister, while the president will have greater control over the judicial system.
  • There was no outside scrutiny of the vote, which took place over seven days, per BBC. Opposition leaders like Alexei Navalny called for a boycott of the election, while the Kremlin offered incentives to boost turnout.

Go deeper: Read Axios' special report on 20 years of Putin

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 10,538,577 — Total deaths: 512,689 — Total recoveries — 5,395,571Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 2,658,324 — Total deaths: 127,681 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: Former FDA chief says 500K Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day.
  4. States: Arizona reports record new coronavirus cases and deaths ahead of Pence visit — Wisconsin senator says U.S. "overreacted" to coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Testing: HHS to facilitate "blitz" of coronavirus testing for troubled states ahead of July 4.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Former FDA chief: 500K Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, told CNBC Wednesday that the United States is likely only diagnosing one in 10 new coronavirus infections and that between 400,000 and 500,000 Americans may be contracting the virus every day.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in June that the country's total number of infections may be closer to more than 23 million — or around 10x the 2.3 million confirmed cases at the time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

Kushner and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walk on the south lawn of the White House, June 23. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow