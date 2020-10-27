Putin mandates face masks as Russia combats second COVID-19 wave

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday instituted a nationwide mask mandate, as the nation tries to combat a second spike of COVID-19 cases, according to an order published by Rospotrebnadzor, the federal health watchdog agency.
By the numbers: Russia currently has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the world, with 1,537,142, according to Johns Hopkins data, behind the U.S., India and Brazil. Russia has reported 26,092 deaths to date.
The state of play: Effective Wednesday, masks will be mandatory in crowded public spaces including public transit, parking lots and elevators.
- Russia's public health agency also ordered bars and restaurants to close between 11pm and 6am and for businesses to improve health protocols.
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov entered isolation on Tuesday after having contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.