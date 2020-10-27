49 mins ago - World

Putin mandates face masks as Russia combats second COVID-19 wave

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday instituted a nationwide mask mandate, as the nation tries to combat a second spike of COVID-19 cases, according to an order published by Rospotrebnadzor, the federal health watchdog agency.

By the numbers: Russia currently has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the world, with 1,537,142, according to Johns Hopkins data, behind the U.S., India and Brazil. Russia has reported 26,092 deaths to date.

The state of play: Effective Wednesday, masks will be mandatory in crowded public spaces including public transit, parking lots and elevators.

  • Russia's public health agency also ordered bars and restaurants to close between 11pm and 6am and for businesses to improve health protocols.
  • Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov entered isolation on Tuesday after having contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Shawna Chen
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly two dozen Minnesota COVID cases traced to 3 Trump campaign events

President Trump speaks to a crowd of 2,000 supporters during a rally at the Bemidji Regional Airport on Sept. 18 in Bemidji, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen via Getty

The Minnesota Department of Health has traced nearly two dozen coronavirus cases to three campaign events held last month, an official told Axios on Monday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has come under repeated fire for being lax about mask requirements and not adhering to social distancing and other local guidelines at its events.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - World

In photos: Unrest in Italy as coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

An anti-government demonstration on Oct. 26 in Turin, Italy, against the economic consequences of new restrictions. Luxury stores in the city were "ransacked," the Guardian notes. Photo: Diego Puletto/Getty Images

Protests in Italy against fresh COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that came into effect Monday descended into violence in Milan and and Turin, where police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, per the Guardian.

The big picture: The protests in Italian cities still reeling from the first lockdown mark some of the biggest resistance against measures seen yet as restrictions return across Europe, which is facing a second coronavirus wave. Here's what's been happening in cities across the continent, in photos.

