Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's $4.5 billion opioid settlement

Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Purdue Pharma's $4.5 billion bankruptcy settlement with thousands of state, local and tribal governments who sued the company over the opioid epidemic. Purdue said it would appeal the ruling.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York ruled Thursday the settlement should not be allowed because the court doesn't have the legal authority to release the Sackler family from liability in civil cases, per the New York Times.

  • McMahon wrote in her decision, "The great unsettled question in this case is whether the bankruptcy court — or any court — is statutorily authorized to grant such releases," according to the NYT.

What they're saying: Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose Justice Department had appealed the bankruptcy settlement plan, said in an emailed statement he's "pleased" with the judge's decision "invalidating the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan."

  • "The bankruptcy court did not have the authority to deprive victims of the opioid crisis of their right to sue the Sackler family," Garland added.

New York Attorney General Letitia James noted in an emailed statement statement that her department had "negotiated an agreement that would shut down Purdue Pharma and ban the Sacklers from ever making another opioid again, in addition to guaranteeing up to $4.5 billion in payments."

  • “The appellate court will now make a determination as to whether this plan will be confirmed, but make no mistake, Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family remain named defendants in our ongoing litigation and we will hold them accountable for their unlawful behavior, one way or another," James added.

The big picture: In September, an approved reorganization plan to settle the lawsuits against Purdue included the Sackler family paying the multibillion-dollar sum and renouncing ownership of Purdue Pharma.

  • The federal government has attempted to hold OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma responsible for the opioid crisis that has killed nearly 841,000 people since 1999.

The other side: Steve Miller, chair of the Purdue board of directors, said in an emailed statement that the ruling "will delay, and perhaps end, the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis."

  • "These funds are needed now more than ever as overdose rates hit record-highs, and we are confident that we can successfully appeal this decision and deliver desperately needed funds to the communities and individuals suffering in the midst of this crisis," Miller added.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats fail to deliver year-end Build Back Better deal

Sen. Joe Manchin walking through the Capitol basement on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats will conclude the year without delivering on President Biden's top priority: his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: As predictable as that outcome may have been, it still has consequences for the party. Beyond the political ramifications of failing to meet a promised deadline, the chief concern is that dragging out negotiations will result in a smaller package during a midterm year — or no package at all.

Go deeper
Sarah MuchaHans Nichols
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden leans on Air Force One sounding board

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As he travels the country, President Biden is tapping an unofficial group of advisers to help hone his message: the lawmakers flying with him aboard Air Force One.

Why it matters: Previewing his remarks to mostly Democratic lawmakers in the conference room of the iconic aircraft, Biden's found a way to catch up on the kinds of in-person interactions and instant feedback that COVID-era precautions have greatly curtailed on the ground in Washington.

Go deeper
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — COVID cases rising with Christmas and Omicron around the corner — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against COVID variants
  2. Vaccines: More than 100 Marines booted for refusing the COVID vaccine — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots— Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays
  3. States: Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's vaccine mandate for health care workers.
  4. World: EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper

