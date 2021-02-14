Puerto Rico governor: Trump's comments after Hurricane Maria were "really insulting"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told "Axios on HBO" that former President Trump's comments after Hurricane Maria lacked sensitivity and were "really insulting."
Flashback: Trump visited the island about two weeks after Maria made landfall as a devastating Category 4 storm in the fall of 2017. The eventual death toll on the island was nearly 3,000 people.
Among Trump's comments from his visit:
"Now, I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. And that's fine. We've saved a lot of lives. If you look at the - every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina and you look at the tremendous - hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overpowering - nobody's ever seen anything like this."