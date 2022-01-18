Sign up for our daily briefing

Federal judge approves Puerto Rico's plan to cut debt by 80%

Shawna Chen

Puerto Rico prepares for the general election in San Juan on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Alejandro Granadillo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday approved a plan for Puerto Rico to get out of bankruptcy five years after the island said it would not be able to repay its creditors.

Why it matters: The restructuring plan will cut Puerto Rico's outstanding debt by 80% and save the government over $50 billion in payments amid the island's struggle to recover from multiple hurricanes, earthquakes and COVID-19, Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said.

Catch up quick: Puerto Rico began increasingly relying on debt to cover spending after 1996, when the U.S. stopped allowing American businesses to operate tax-free in Puerto Rico, per the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

  • Limited representation in D.C., local government mismanagement and the lack of federal tax provisions have all contributed to the crisis, according to CFR.

What they're saying: "Today begins a new chapter in PR’s history," tweeted the Financial Oversight and Management Board.

  • "The agreement, while not perfect, is very good for Puerto Rico and protects our pensioners, university and municipalities that serve our people," Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi said in a statement to the New York Times. "We still have a lot of work ahead of us."

Worth noting: Members of the financial oversight board, who are primarily federally appointed and not elected, have faced criticism and accusations of incompetence, per the Washington Post.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Transplants rebound from COVID lull
  2. Vaccines: WHO: No evidence that healthy children, teens need boosters — Kids' COVID vaccination rates are particularly low in rural America
  3. Politics: Government website for free COVID tests launches early
  4. World: Greece imposes vaccine mandate for people 60 and older
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer pushes for doomed filibuster changes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Democratic caucus Tuesday night he plans to propose instituting a one-time "talking" filibuster requirement, and bypassing the 60-vote threshold for major legislation, to pass the party's election reforms package via simple majority.

Why it matters: While Schumer acknowledged both votes are expected to fail — and some vulnerable Democrats up for reelection feel it will put them in a tough spot — he argued it's worth putting members on the record for historic legislation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell

Rudy Giuliani. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot released its latest round of subpoenas on Tuesday evening, this time focusing on several of former President Trump's lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and former adviser Boris Epshteyn.

Why it matters: The panel said the four individuals subpoenaed were involved in efforts publicly promote Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud as well as efforts to "disrupt or delay" the certification of the election's results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow