Private equity tycoon seeks public-private model for new Florida transit system

The privately owned Brightline train at the new MiamiCentral terminal. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As taxpayer-funded public transit systems look for a way out of their coronavirus death spiral, a private equity tycoon is betting on a public-private financing model as a way to fund big transportation projects in the future.

What's happening: Fortress Investment Group's Wes Edens is putting $100 million of his own money into a $9 billion plan to build new light rail systems in Florida and on the West Coast, Forbes writes.

  • His Florida-based Brightline, funded in 2017 with $600 million in private equity and tax-exempt bonds, is the only private passenger train in the U.S., operating a 67-mile rail service between Miami and West Palm Beach.
  • His vision is to expand the line all the way to Orlando and to run a similar electric passenger train between Las Vegas and a Los Angeles suburb.
  • Funding comes from tax-exempt private-activity bonds issued by state and federal governments, a less expensive option than typical corporate bonds.
  • By 2026, he expects his trains to carry nearly 20 million passengers, generating annual revenue of $1.6 billion and operating profit of almost $1 billion a year, according to Forbes.

Yes, but: Trains aren't exactly a moneymaker. Amtrak has consumed $52 billion of public funds and never made money in its half-century of operation, Forbes points out.

  • And, Edens has had his own financial challenges, as Forbes notes. But he clawed his way back from near-disaster during the Great Recession, selling Fortress to SoftBank in 2017 and pocketing $1.4 billion (pretax) for himself and his partners.
  • “At this point in my life, I’m more of a builder,” Edens tells Forbes. “Upgrading our nation’s infrastructure and building high-speed trains can be this generation’s Hoover Dam and Tennessee Valley Authority.”

My thought bubble: Many public transportation systems were already financially distressed before the coronavirus. Until riders feel it’s safe to return, revenues will continue to suffer. We’re likely to see more of these public-private partnerships as the transportation sector recovers.

Rashaan Ayesh
Appeals court appears hesitant to toss criminal case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

A federal appeals court in D.C. appears hesitant to order Judge Emmit Sullivan to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Flynn and the Justice Department had asked the appeals court to order District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to quickly resolve the case examining why the federal government dropped charges against Flynn. While the appeals court hasn't issued a decision, their hesitation suggests the courts have the right to review whether Justice Department moves to drop a prosecution are “in the public interest," the Post writes.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 7,558,687 — Total deaths: 422,544 — Total recoveries — 3,566,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,029,037 — Total deaths: 113,924 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Nursing homes running out of protective gear despite promises.
  4. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  5. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  6. 🥊 Sports: Inside boxing's return to Las Vegas amid the pandemic.
Joann Muller
Automakers might not recover from the coronavirus until after 2025

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has left global automakers and suppliers burdened with debt and in a much weaker position to navigate a historic transformation toward electric, self-driving cars.

Why it matters: The industry was already entering what AlixPartners called a multiyear "profit desert" because of the massive upfront investments they are making in future technologies. Now carmakers will likely be forced to delay or cut spending on many of those innovations as they crawl out of a giant COVID-19 hole.

