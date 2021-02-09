Sign up for our daily briefing

Public parks, reimagined for the COVID era

What Union Square Park could look like after an extensive facelift. Rendering courtesy of Union Square Partnership.

Public parks have grown so important during the pandemic that planners are suggesting bold renovations.

Driving the news: In big cities around the world — like New York, Paris and Barcelona — major improvement plans for public parks are being unveiled one after the next, with inclusion and broader access at their heart.

  • A lengthy, $100 million renovation plan is coming to Union Square Park in Manhattan, a central gathering spot (and home to a cherished greenmarket) that runs from 14th Street through 17th Street on the East Side.
  • The goal is to create 33% more public open space.
  • Paris' Champs-Élysées is getting a big, green makeover.
  • Barcelona plans a 10-year facelift for one of its biggest parks.

"There's clearly a push for cities across the world to have a better pedestrian environment, better transit and more greening," Ed Janoff, deputy director of the Union Square Partnership, which oversees the park, tells Axios.

  • A plan to refurbish the park — reported first by the WSJ — has been in progress for two years, but gained greater urgency when the pandemic hit.

But, but, but: With cities particularly budget-strapped due to the pandemic, many of these projects are privately funded — and many plain-vanilla municipal parks face cutbacks and worse.

  • At the same time, "parks and public land are seeing some of their highest usage in modern times," according to the Trust for Public Land (TPL), a nonprofit.

The big picture: Ambitious park renovations used to be all about beautification and environmental uplift, but increasingly there are other pressing goals — like racial justice and the ongoing need for social distancing.

  • About 100 million Americans don’t have a park within a 10-minute walk from home, per the Trust for Public Land.
  • "Just as there is unequal access to nutritious food, to health care, and even to diagnostic tests, so too is there unequal access to parks and green spaces," said Nette Compton, director of strategy at TPL, which issued a report on parks and the pandemic.
  • From Charlotte, N.C., to San Francisco, "local parks are so packed that some governments have had to close parking areas to discourage overcrowding, favoring those who can walk to those parks," Compton wrote.

The bottom line: Expect more grand visions for urban parks in the months ahead.

  • "Even with a successful vaccine rollout in 2021, the ability to safely recreate outdoors will remain a critical complement to public health measures," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his state-of-the-state address last month.
  • He called for $440 million of investment in New York State's public parks over four years.

Go deeper: The best (and worst) cities for public parks

Sara FischerScott Rosenberg
14 mins ago - Technology

Publishers see new life in the old open web

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of focusing on producing content for the latest hot app, investors, tech leaders and newsrooms are starting to pay renewed attention to publishing on the open web, where independent publishers have more control over data and distribution.

The big picture: The open web — content that's accessible via any web browser, easily linked to, and doesn't require logging in to an account — is winning new attention even as "walled garden" apps like Facebook continue to dominate online distribution and the Google and Facebook duopoly controls most of the digital ad market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerKia Kokalitcheva
15 mins ago - Technology

Clubhouse gains momentum as Big Tech leaders join

Screen shot from Clubhouse website

Recent appearances from Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk on Clubhouse are bringing attention to the venture-backed audio social network, which has also seen a boost in downloads over the past few weeks.

Yes, but: The app is already beginning to face the same growing pains that other upstart social networks have experienced for years. For example, Clubhouse — which requires an invite to access — is reportedly already being blocked in China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
29 mins ago - Technology

How to deprogram America's extremists

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

It will take an all-out national effort to dismantle the radicalization pipeline that has planted conspiracy theories in the heads of millions of Americans and inspired last month's attack on the Capitol, experts tell Axios.

Two key measures that could make a difference:

  • Keeping extremists out of the institutions where they could do the greatest damage — like the military, police departments and legislatures.
  • Providing help for those who have embraced dangerous ideologies.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow