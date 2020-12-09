Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Public companies’ share sale palooza

The number of U.S. public companies turning to the equity markets to raise cash is at the highest level in at least 10 years, according to data by Dealogic provided first to Axios.

Why it matters: The frenzy comes as companies (battered by the pandemic or not) seize on soaring stock prices to shore up cash.

Flashback: Follow-ons — i.e., equity issuances after a company is already public— slowed to a near halt when the pandemic hit the U.S. in March.

  • But, amid the stock market rebound and as companies’ capital needs skyrocketed, the number of issuances exploded shortly thereafter.
  • In May and June there were 192 of these deals, according to a report last week from RBC Capital Markets. Put another way, more than one-third of all of 2019’s follow-ons were in the span of two months alone.

Driving the news: Tesla said on Tuesday it would issue stock to raise cash for the third time this year.

  • It had raised about $2 billion in February and roughly $5 billion in September.
  • Tesla now plans to raise as much as another $5 billion issuing more stock. Rather than do it all at once, Tesla will sell stock over time at its discretion. (Reminder: Tesla is set to join the S&P 500 in two weeks.)

What they’re saying: Tesla is “raising enough capital to get the balance sheet and capital structure to further firm up its growing cash position and slowly get out of its debt situation,” Dan Ives, a Tesla analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

  • Elon Musk told the Wall Street Journal yesterday: “We thought we can retire debt and increase the security of the company … probably a good thing. And for less than 1% dilution, it probably makes sense. It could have gone either way.”

The big picture: Tesla has taken advantage of the massive run-up in its share price, which is over 9 times higher than a year ago (adjusting for the stock split).

  • Three major airlines — JetBlue, United and American — all said they would raise capital through stock issuances in the last month. Little to no travel demand means these companies are burning millions of dollars per day.
  • Airline stocks rebounded 32% in the past month as it became clear that vaccines would likely start being distributed before year-end, possibly speeding up a return to normal. (The stocks are still down 25% this year.)
How it breaks down: There have been 797 follow-on deals so far this year — a record dating back to at least 2010.

  • There were also 175 convertible bond deals (which Dealogic tracks as equity issuance) — also the highest in at least the past decade.

Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk moves to Texas from Silicon Valley

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said he's moved from Silicon Valley to Texas, coinciding with a major startup exodus from California since the start of the pandemic and the expansion of remote work this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Musk in May threatened to move Tesla's business out of California after a stay-at-home order required him to shut down his sole U.S. car factory. Tesla already said earlier this year that it would build a new automobile plant in Texas, which is now in development.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality

The Bank for International Settlements issued another warning about the detachment of U.S. equity prices from the real economy in its latest quarterly review.

Why it matters: The so-called central bank of central banks continues to warn that the gravity-defying stock market is also defying reason.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
9 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The rocky path into a lower carbon world

Two huge oil companies charting different paths through the industry's uneven movement toward lower-carbon sources are both coming under fresh — but different — forms of pressure and scrutiny.

Driving the news: The Financial Times scooped yesterday that several clean energy executives have left Shell "amid a split over how far and fast the oil giant should shift towards greener fuels."

