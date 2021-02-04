Sign up for our daily briefing

New federal charges filed against Proud Boys linked to Capitol riots

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as rioters try to storm the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. PHOTO: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

New charges have been filed against two members of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys in connection with last month's violent siege of the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters, federal court documents show.

Driving the news: Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, of Washington state, was arrested Wednesday, and Nicholas Ochs, the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, was charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

What they're saying: "Nordean was observed marching at the front of a group of known Proud Boys shortly before the riot began. It is further alleged that Nordean was among those who entered the U.S. Capitol building after rioters...forced entry into the Capitol by means of destruction of Federal property," the Justice Department said in a statement.

  • An indictment alleged Ochs raised funds online to finance his trip to Washington, D.C., and publicized his plans to stop the certification of the presidential election.
  • Federal investigators say Ochs defaced the building’s Memorial Door and wrote the words “MURDER THE MEDIA” on it.
  • Ochs had previously faced a lesser charge in connection with the riot.

Between the lines: A Wall Street Journal investigation showed many members of the Proud Boys, including Ochs and Nordean, were key instigators of the riot.

Orion Rummler
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Canada designates far-right Proud Boys as terrorist group

Proud Boys march in support of former President Trump in Washington, D.C, on Dec. 12. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Canada's government has added the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, to its list of terrorist entities alongside al-Qaeda affiliates and ISIS, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced at a press conference Wednesday.

Why it matters: Canada is the first country in the world to designate the Proud Boys as a terrorist organization. U.S. law currently limits terrorist designations to "foreign" entities, but the Department of Homeland Security has warned that violent white supremacy is the "most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland."

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
11 mins ago - Health

How CRISPR might help diagnose and halt dangerous outbreaks faster

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Gene-editing may lead the next generation of diagnostics that could help to quickly stop disease outbreaks and pandemics.

The big picture: New mRNA vaccine platforms, up-and-coming CRISPR diagnostics and other genomics-based tools may be the key to halting future pandemics. Their "plug and play" characteristics should allow a short turnaround to diagnose a pathogen, contact-trace suspected carriers, and develop a protective vaccine, experts tell Axios.

Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Walter Isaacson on Jeff Bezos and what comes next for Amazon

Jeff Bezos this week announced plans to retire as CEO of Amazon, which he founded and helped turn into one of the world's most successful and significant companies.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what's next for Bezos and for Amazon — and Bezos' place in the innovators pantheon — with Steve Jobs' biographer Walter Isaacson, a former Time Magazine editor who put Bezos on the cover in 1999 and who more recently penned the forward to a collection of Bezos' writings.