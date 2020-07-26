1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

ProPublica releases thousands of NYPD disciplinary records

Photo: Vusale Abbasova/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

ProPublica on Sunday released a searchable database consisting of thousands of New York Police Department disciplinary records that state law had shielded from public view for decades.

The state of play: State lawmakers voted to repeal the statute in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, but a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the release of the records after unions for police officers, firefighters and corrections officers sued the city. ProPublica is not a party to the lawsuit and chose to move forward with releasing the records.

What they're saying: "We are making this information public, and, with it, providing an unprecedented picture of civilians' complaints of abuse by NYPD officers as well as the limits of the current system that is supposed to hold officers accountable," wrote ProPublica's deputy managing editor Eric Umansky.

  • "We understand the arguments against releasing this data. But we believe the public good it could do outweighs the potential harm,” added editor in chief Stephen Engelberg.
  • "The database gives the people of New York City a glimpse at how allegations involving police misconduct have been handled, and allows journalists and ordinary citizens alike to look more deeply at the records of particular officers.”

The big picture: The database names active-duty officers who have had at least one allegation against them substantiated by New York’s Civilian Complaint Review Board. That's about 4,000 officers out of 36,000.

  • 303 active-duty officers have had at least five substantiated allegations against them, according to the database.
  • The data describes almost 5,000 allegations of “physical force,” nearly 2,000 of “frisk” and more than 600 of “gun pointed," ProPublica points out.

The other side: "This is not a challenge to the public right to know. This is not about transparency. We are defending privacy, integrity and the unsullied reputations of thousands of hard-working public safety employees," said union spokesman Hank Sheinkopf.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 16,155,305 — Total deaths: 647,098 — Total recoveries — 9,304,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 4,225,600 — Total deaths: 146,831 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Trump goes all in on vaccines and therapeutics

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Top Trump advisers and GOP leadership have told the president in recent weeks that he needs to switch gears on the coronavirus and go all in on messaging about progress on vaccines and therapeutics.

The big picture: The goal is to try to shift the focus of the election conversation to who would be better at reviving the economy. Administration officials say this is a key reason Trump restarted his briefings this week and that this rhetoric will only accelerate in the weeks to come.

SAP to spin out Qualtrics via an IPO

Qualtrics founder Ryan Smith. Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis/Sportsfile via Getty Images

German enterprise software giant SAP announced on Sunday that it will spin out Qualtrics less than two years after buying the Utah-based "experience management" company for $8 billion.

Why it matters: The move reflects the red-hot IPO market, in which all sorts of companies are rushing to the public markets, as well as the increased importance of organizations understanding employee and customer sentiments.

