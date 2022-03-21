"Prolonged grief" becomes a diagnosis

Psychiatry's most influential diagnostic manual has a new disorder in its latest edition: prolonged grief.

Why it matters: The diagnoses could open up new ways of treating mental distress associated with grief and have that care paid for by insurers, the New York Times reports.

The addition of prolonged grief disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) comes at a time when many in the U.S. are grappling with loss related to the pandemic.

What they're saying: The inclusion of the disorder "will mean that mental health clinicians and patients and families alike share an understanding of what normal grief looks like and what might indicate a long-term problem," said APA CEO Saul Levin in a statement last fall about the move to add prolonged grief to the DSM.

But, but, but: The move was not without controversy, with some providers arguing the move categorizes a basic element of human emotions as a disorder and could lead to false positives, per the Times.