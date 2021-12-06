Sign up for our daily briefing

Project Veritas hires its first lobbyist after FBI raids

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe. Photo: Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Conservative provocateur James O'Keefe's Project Veritas has retained a former senior Trump administration official as a lobbyist, records show.

Why it matters: The FBI raided O'Keefe's home last month amid an investigation into a diary allegedly stolen from President Biden's daughter. Project Veritas' new lobbyist was retained to discuss the situation with members of Congress.

  • Federal prosecutors have not said who they believe stole the diary, and Project Veritas has denied any knowledge of illicit activity.
  • "It appears journalism itself may now be on trial," O'Keefe wrote last month of the raids.
  • Organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom of the Press Foundation have warned the FBI's conduct could set a dangerous precedent.

What's happening: Last month, Project Veritas retained Mark Paoletta, a former senior White House budget official and aide to Mike Pence, to brief members of Congress on the raids, according to disclosure filings posted over the weekend.

  • Paoletta is "[i]nforming Members of Congress on the FBIs raid on media organization Project Veritas's founder, journalist James O'Keefe," according to his registration form.
  • It's the first time Project Veritas has retained a federal lobbyist, records show.
  • Neither O'Keefe nor Paoletta immediately responded to inquiries.

The backstory: Federal prosecutors are seeking information on the apparent theft of Ashley Biden's diary. Project Veritas has acknowledged receiving a copy of the diary late last year but did not publish anything based on its contents.

  • Project Veritas has also said it was not involved in obtaining the diary.
  • Another conservative website, the National File, later published photos of the diary's contents.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ cites discrimination in lawsuit against Texas over voting districts

Attorney General Merrick Garland. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday filed a lawsuit against Texas, alleging Republican state lawmakers discriminated against Black and Latino voters and has "again diluted the voting strength of minority Texans" when they approved new redistricting maps.

Why it matters: A DOJ assessment of the new districts found that they violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference.

Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Biden to warn Putin U.S. will add troops in Eastern Europe if Russia invades Ukraine

Putin meets Biden in Geneva. Photo: Peter Klaunzer - Pool/Keystone via Getty

President Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin when they speak on Tuesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. is prepared to increase its troop presence, capabilities and military exercises on NATO's "eastern flank," a senior administration official told reporters.

Why it matters: The administration believes it's increasingly likely that Putin will order an invasion.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

An Olympic-themed sculpture in Beijing on Dec. 1. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service via Getty Images

The U.S. announced Monday that it will not send officials to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in protest of human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Why it matters: The diplomatic boycott — which won't prevent American athletes from competing — marks a major escalation between the U.S. and China amid already heightened tensions over the CCP's treatment of Muslim minorities, military threats to Taiwan and economic tariffs.

