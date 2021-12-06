Project Veritas hires its first lobbyist after FBI raids

Conservative provocateur James O'Keefe's Project Veritas has retained a former senior Trump administration official as a lobbyist, records show.

Why it matters: The FBI raided O'Keefe's home last month amid an investigation into a diary allegedly stolen from President Biden's daughter. Project Veritas' new lobbyist was retained to discuss the situation with members of Congress.

Federal prosecutors have not said who they believe stole the diary, and Project Veritas has denied any knowledge of illicit activity.

"It appears journalism itself may now be on trial," O'Keefe wrote last month of the raids.

Organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom of the Press Foundation have warned the FBI's conduct could set a dangerous precedent.

What's happening: Last month, Project Veritas retained Mark Paoletta, a former senior White House budget official and aide to Mike Pence, to brief members of Congress on the raids, according to disclosure filings posted over the weekend.

Paoletta is "[i]nforming Members of Congress on the FBIs raid on media organization Project Veritas's founder, journalist James O'Keefe," according to his registration form.

It's the first time Project Veritas has retained a federal lobbyist, records show.

Neither O'Keefe nor Paoletta immediately responded to inquiries.

The backstory: Federal prosecutors are seeking information on the apparent theft of Ashley Biden's diary. Project Veritas has acknowledged receiving a copy of the diary late last year but did not publish anything based on its contents.