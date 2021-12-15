Sign up for our daily briefing

Producer prices rise at fastest pace on record

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

An index of wholesale prices rose 9.6% compared to a year ago, its largest annual gain since the government began calculating in 2010.

The big picture: The Producer Price Index (PPI) started off the year showing 12-month price growth of 1.6% and has moved up steadily all year.

Why it matters: The PPI is a key leading indicator for the prices that consumers eventually pay.

  • "[December] should be the peak," wrote Pantheon Macroeconomics in a research note. "A combination of favorable base effects and smaller month-to-month increases should start to drive down the year-over-year rate."

State of play: On the whole, companies passed on enough of their input cost increases to customers during Q3 to preserve profit margins.

Kate Marino
Dec 13, 2021 - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for the time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

Sophia Cai
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in Jan. 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

Kate Marino
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The "powerful forces" that will help lower long-term inflation

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, we’re in the thick of it. Inflation is coming in hot, and it’s all around us.

The big picture: Much of the current debate centers around when the current bout of inflation will peak and how long it will last.

