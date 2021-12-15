Producer prices rise at fastest pace on record

An index of wholesale prices rose 9.6% compared to a year ago, its largest annual gain since the government began calculating in 2010.

The big picture: The Producer Price Index (PPI) started off the year showing 12-month price growth of 1.6% and has moved up steadily all year.

Why it matters: The PPI is a key leading indicator for the prices that consumers eventually pay.

"[December] should be the peak," wrote Pantheon Macroeconomics in a research note. "A combination of favorable base effects and smaller month-to-month increases should start to drive down the year-over-year rate."

State of play: On the whole, companies passed on enough of their input cost increases to customers during Q3 to preserve profit margins.