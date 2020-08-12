1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. producer prices rose last month by the most since October 2018

Data: U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. producer prices rose by the most since October 2018 last month, following a 0.2% decline in June.

Details: U.S. PPI for final demand, a measurement of prices paid by businesses, increased 0.6% last month, driven by a surge in portfolio management fees and the rising cost of gasoline.

  • However, year over year through July PPI dropped 0.4% after falling 0.8% in the 12 months through June.
  • The index was growing at a yearly pace of around 2% as recently as January.

Why it matters: “Fed officials will see no reason to be on high alert for inflation pressures after today’s modest rebound in producer prices and there is little reason for them to temper their highly stimulative monetary policy,” Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG, told Reuters.

Aug 11, 2020 - Economy & Business

JOLTS report shows far fewer jobs added in June

Data: FRED; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The June reading of the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed substantially less jobs were added in June than the department's nonfarm payrolls report.

By the numbers: The JOLTS report showed 6.70 million hires, down by 503,000 from the month before, and there were 4.76 million separations, up 522,000 from May.

1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Investors are betting the future is priced in euros

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's the euro's time now — at least that's how investors have been positioning recently.

What's happening: Speculators have raised their bets to the highest in nine years that the dollar will fall and increased bullish bets that the euro will rise to the highest level on record, Reuters reported citing data from the CFTC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 20,317,087 — Total deaths: 742,035— Total recoveries: 12,602,544Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 5,141,879 — Total deaths: 164,545 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. States: Georgia reports 137 coronavirus deaths, setting new daily record Florida reports another daily record for deaths.
  4. Health care: Trump administration buys 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Business: Moderna reveals it may not hold patent rights for vaccine.
  6. Sports: Big Ten and Pac 12 scrap fall footballMLB salaries at 37%
  7. World: Lebanon reported record new cases as UN warned blast may drive spike — Fauci "seriously" doubts Russia's coronavirus vaccine is safe
