Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Procter & Gamble recalls some Old Spice, Secret products over cancer-causing chemical

Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Procter & Gamble is recalling 18 different Old Spice and Secret aerosol sprays after a cancer-causing chemical was detected in some of the products.

Why it matters: This isn't the first time in 2021 that a benzene-related recall has been issued. Johnson & Johnson recalled spray-on Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens in July, and in October, Coppertone recalled five of its aerosol sunscreens.

Details: P&G recalled products sold in the United States with an expiration date through September 2023, and retailers have been notified to pull the products from shelves.

  • P&G said in a statement that the company hasn't received any reports of adverse events related to the recall but will continue to act with an abundance of caution.
  • High levels of exposure to benzene can cause cancer, as well as more immediate effects like dizziness and rapid or irregular heartbeats.
  • People who have purchased the products should throw them away while the company is offering refunds by filling out an online form.
  • The full list of recalled products can be found here.

Go deeper

Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
Updated 38 mins ago - Technology

From Malcolm X to "Free Britney," new media shapes the justice system

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

True crime documentaries, podcasts and social media campaigns are bringing new attention to real-world legal proceedings — and are often affecting the outcome.

Why it matters: New media platforms can instantly put a national spotlight on cases that have long been forgotten or buried under red tape.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin OwensDave Lawler
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

The next big bottleneck in the global vaccination effort

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

The world still needs more coronavirus vaccines, but an additional bottleneck has emerged in many low-income countries: They need help getting shots in arms.

Why it matters: Increasing vaccination rates across the world is both a humanitarian necessity and the best way to prevent dangerous new variants from emerging, but it increasingly requires complex problem-solving.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 Omicron variant cases identified in Europe, U.K.

People wearing masks walk in London on Nov. 25. Photo: Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

Health officials in the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany announced on Saturday that they've detected the first known cases of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The discoveries come as the world scrambles to respond to concerns over the new variant, discovered in South Africa earlier this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow