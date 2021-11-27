Procter & Gamble recalls some Old Spice, Secret products over cancer-causing chemical

Procter & Gamble is recalling 18 different Old Spice and Secret aerosol sprays after a cancer-causing chemical was detected in some of the products.

Why it matters: This isn't the first time in 2021 that a benzene-related recall has been issued. Johnson & Johnson recalled spray-on Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens in July, and in October, Coppertone recalled five of its aerosol sunscreens.

Details: P&G recalled products sold in the United States with an expiration date through September 2023, and retailers have been notified to pull the products from shelves.