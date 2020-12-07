Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Rep. Gottheimer on the state of stimulus

Nearly nine months since the CARES Act became law, ensuring that an economic recession didn't become a depression, Congress is finally close to a successor bill.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the negotiations, and what took so long, with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which has taken the lead in crafting new legislation.

Joann MullerKia Kokalitcheva
33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Uber to give up on self-driving tech and finds a partner in Aurora instead

Aurora Innovation, a developer of self-driving technology, is buying Uber ATG (Photo courtesy of Aurora)

Uber said Monday it will sell its self-driving research unit, Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to Aurora Innovation and will invest $400 million in ATG's Silicon Valley rival.

Why it matters: Uber's decision to abandon self-driving car R&D is an acknowledgement that autonomous vehicle technology is still a long way off, with no certain payoff in sight.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia recertifies Biden's victory after two recounts

Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state's election results on Monday, after another recount showed once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

Why it matters: The recertification is the latest blow to Trump's long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Georgia and other states.

Orion Rummler
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Giuliani doing "very well" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters that he spoke Monday morning with his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, and that he's doing "very well" and does not have a fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often not worn a mask at these events.

