Scoop: House E&C subcommittee schedules May 23 markup

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce is holding a markup on May 23 and the American Privacy Rights Act is likely on the agenda, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The bill from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Sen. Maria Cantwell was released in draft form a month ago, and marks a major breakthrough in bipartisan, bicameral federal privacy negotiations.

  • News of the markup date, which was confirmed by E&C spokesperson Sean Kelly, comes amid a push to get kids online privacy attached to FAA authorization.

What's next: Sources tell Axios that the panel will mark up APRA and potentially other related privacy/tech bills.

