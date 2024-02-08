Officials to gather for AI and civil rights talk
19 mins ago
A major civil rights coalition will bring together congressional, regulatory and industry leaders Tuesday in D.C. to brainstorm how to tackle AI regulation and civil rights.
What's happening: The Leadership Conference Education Fund's Center for Civil Rights and Technology, created last year, is hosting its first major event.
- Details of the public conference were first shared with Axios.
More than a dozen speakers will address AI and voting, AI and the workforce, defining ethical AI and other topics.
- Speakers include Rep. Yvette Clarke, FTC commissioner Alvaro Bedoya and Mozilla public policy and government relations director Jenn Taylor Hodges.
Why it matters: The event is part of a concerted effort by the center to address the dangers of AI-fueled bias and discrimination.
What's next: In addition to convening power players, the center has plans for advocacy, public education and research.