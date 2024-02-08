Officials to gather for AI and civil rights talk

Share on email (opens in new window)

A major civil rights coalition will bring together congressional, regulatory and industry leaders Tuesday in D.C. to brainstorm how to tackle AI regulation and civil rights.

What's happening: The Leadership Conference Education Fund's Center for Civil Rights and Technology, created last year, is hosting its first major event.

Details of the public conference were first shared with Axios.

More than a dozen speakers will address AI and voting, AI and the workforce, defining ethical AI and other topics.

Speakers include Rep. Yvette Clarke, FTC commissioner Alvaro Bedoya and Mozilla public policy and government relations director Jenn Taylor Hodges.

Why it matters: The event is part of a concerted effort by the center to address the dangers of AI-fueled bias and discrimination.

What's next: In addition to convening power players, the center has plans for advocacy, public education and research.