The United States will need to boost immigration and incentivize engineers and scientists to stay in the U.S. in order to compete with China, per a study first shared with Axios. Why it matters: As the U.S. looks to be the global leader on AI and other emerging high-tech fields, it will need to attract and maintain the world's best talent.

Restrictive immigration policies have already hurt the U.S. tech industry, resulting in a loss of tech workers to countries including Canada.

Driving the news: Per a study from the National Foundation for American Policy, admitting more foreign-born scientists and engineers will be essential to global tech and science competitiveness for the U.S.

That remains true "whether the U.S. pursues a policy of mutually beneficial economic ties with China or adopts a more confrontational posture," author Stuart Anderson writes.

As Axios previously reported per another study from the same organization, immigrants to the United States have played a large part in founding AI companies.

The big picture: There is a limit of 85,000 H-1B applications per year for highly skilled foreign nationals, with employers — many of them tech firms — constantly seeking to fill many more positions than the visas allow.

That was the case before the major generative AI boom, and now it's even more urgent for the industry, as Axios previously reported.

What they're saying: "Congress should consider a cost-benefit analysis that weighs current and additional restrictions against the opportunity costs of admitting fewer highly educated or potentially outstanding researchers from China or elsewhere," the study reads.

"Many U.S. policymakers ... want the United States to compete with China. Given the priority on knowledge and innovation in the 21st century, facilitating the entry of foreign-born scientists and engineers can play a crucial role in any competition between China and the United States."

By the numbers: Eighty-three percent of computer and information sciences doctorate holders and 80% of electrical and computer engineering doctorate holders working on research and development in the U.S. are foreign-born, per the study.

The domestic pipeline of scientists and engineers in the U.S. increased 69% from 2003 to 2021, the study says, but it likely isn't enough to keep up with talent need.

At U.S. universities, international students account for 71% of full-time graduate students in computer and information sciences and 73% in electrical and computer engineering.

The report also highlights that although China has government programs and incentives to keep tech and engineering talent, young workers often desire to leave China to live in democratic countries, but face significant barriers to working in the U.S.

Reality check: Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have acknowledged that immigration reform should be part of any comprehensive AI policy package.

But past experience shows that immigration policy has vexed Congress, with squabbles often sinking legislative efforts. Growing tensions with China over IP theft and other security issues have made it even worse.

Experts have been aggressively pushing Congress, including the House China Select Committee, to address "immigration bottlenecks" for international science and engineering students, arguing that it does not detract from national security initiatives.

Former President Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric pushed some Republicans to retreat even further into hardline stances on letting more foreign-born people into the country.

What we're watching: The Biden administration's executive order on AI has some immigration components, calling on federal agencies to identify new pathways to retain skilled foreign employees and streamline visa processes.

Members of Congress have been discussing immigration as part of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's AI forums, and he has said reform may ultimately be part of a legislative package.

The bottom line: People involved in AI discussions on a federal level may agree to a certain extent that the U.S. needs more immigrants to compete globally.