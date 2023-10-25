Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Johnson elected House speaker

headshot
Oct 25, 2023
Mike Johnson stands outside a House Republican meeting

Johnson stands outside a House Republican Conference Tuesday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The House elected Mike Johnson as the next speaker Wednesday, finally ending the 22-day stalemate that left the chamber unable to do legislative business after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

The big picture: Fourth time's the charm — but now everyone who does business with the Hill will be scrambling to figure out what, if anything, he knows about their policy issues.

  • Here's the Axios story about his election, and here's a look at the basics of his background and his views.
  • Watch your inboxes — we'll be back with a look at his policy record.
Go deeper