Advocates ramp up pressure on FCC to revoke Fox TV license

Maria Curi
50 mins ago

Media and Democracy Project petitioners, from left: David Goodfriend, counsel/advisor; Bill Kristol, formerly of The Weekly Standard; Art Belendiuk, counsel; Milo Vassallo, executive director; Preston Padden, former Fox executive; Bill Reyner, former Fox executive; and Al Sikes, former Republican FCC chair. Photo: Aaron Alberico

The FCC on Tuesday met with advocates trying to block Fox 29 News Philadelphia's broadcast license renewal.

Why it matters: Petitioners with the Media and Democracy Project say WTXF-TV, one of the Fox network's largest outlets, undermined democracy by spreading election disinformation.

The intrigue: People with past ties to Fox and conservative media are now petitioning with the Media and Democracy Project against the broadcast giant.

  • That includes former Fox lobbyist Preston Padden, former Fox legal counsel Bill Reyner and former Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol.

What's happening: A variety of senior FCC officials, including Media Bureau chief Holly Saurer and Video Division chief Barbara Kreisman, attended the meeting this week with petitioners, according to a summary of the meeting shared by MAD with Axios.

  • Petitioners called on the FCC to require Fox to make available troves of documents related to its business dealings and to schedule a formal hearing on its license renewal, according to the summary.
  • That includes all of the evidence in the high-profile Dominion and Smartmatic litigation and the documents related to political advertisers requesting to buy advertising on Fox 29 News Philadelphia.
  • Petitioners say reviewing the documents beforehand is necessary to make an informed decision about whether to have a hearing on the station's license renewal.

What they're saying: "Never in the history of the commission has the agency been confronted with a license renewal applicant whose parent company was found by a court of law to have repeatedly presented false news," Padden said in a statement to Axios.

  • "We were proud to bring a highly esteemed group before the Media Bureau to make our case and are confident we'll be hard for the Commission to ignore."
  • Fox Communications VP Erica Keane responded by pointing to a station FCC filing that states "MAD's efforts to subject Fox 29 Philadelphia's online public file to a level of scrutiny and document production known to no other broadcaster underscores MAD's real motivation: to misuse the broadcast license renewal process to punish a company which it dislikes for reasons unrelated to the company's FCC-regulated businesses."
  • The FCC did not respond to a request for comment.
