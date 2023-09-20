Sen. Young: Next AI forum will take place in October

Schumer, Rounds, Heinrich and Young following the first AI insight forum on Sept. 13. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The next AI insight forum will take place in about a month, Sen. Todd Young told Axios on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The much-buzzed-about first AI insight forum last week featured the CEOs of major tech companies, and many more forums are set to follow as the Senate looks to pass AI legislation.

The next session is not yet scheduled, but will take place sometime in October.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tasked Young, along with Sens. Mike Rounds and Martin Heinrich, to help organize the AI forums.

What they're saying: "The next one is going to be about a month from now," Young told Axios following a Chamber of Commerce AI event in Washington, adding that there are plans for "ten or a dozen additional forums."

"We'll still have some identifiable and respected names [in future forums], but it's not going to be like the first one," said Young. "That one had a lot of sizzle."

Asked if senators already working on AI bills are moving too fast, Young said: "It's possible those members who introduced their solutions to whatever challenges they perceive have already gotten it right, but I would personally want to, on such a complex issue, educate oneself pretty extensively beforehand."

Of note: The next Senate AI forum will focus on how the government can encourage innovation to mitigate AI risks and unleash its potential, Schumer told Axios in an interview after the first AI forum.