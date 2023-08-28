Scoop: Schumer to host Musk, Zuckerberg for AI forum

Share on email (opens in new window)

The CEOs of the most powerful U.S. tech companies are heading to Capitol Hill next month for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's first AI insight forum, sources tell Axios.

What's happening: The closed-door forum, scheduled for Sept. 13, will feature a slew of heavy hitters, including X's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, civil society groups and unions will also attend.

The meeting is expected to last between 2-3 hours and will focus on the implications of AI, sources say.

Why it matters: Schumer's AI Insight Forums are intended to educate lawmakers on the rapidly evolving technology and lay the groundwork for regulation.

The effort is bipartisan. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they understand the technology could have massive ramifications.

In addition to Schumer, the forums will be led by Sens. Martin Heinrich, Todd Young and Mike Rounds.

Yes, but: Altman made an impression when he called on Congress to regulate his sector the last time he was on Capitol Hill.