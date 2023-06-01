First look: Google to testify at hearing on patents and AI

A Senate panel will hold a hearing about artificial intelligence and intellectual property next week, just as lawmakers promised there'd be more AI hearings following OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's day in Congress.

Driving the news: The Wednesday hearing will feature testimony from Google's senior patent counsel, Laura Sheridan; Corey Salsberg, global head of IP affairs at Novartis; professors Ryan Abbott and John Villasenor; and Rama Elluru, senior director at the Special Competitive Studies Project, the Senate Judiciary IP subcommittee told Axios.

Why it matters: After Altman practically begged for regulation around AI, lawmakers said there would be more hearings, first on policy around AI's impact on intellectual property.

As Axios previously reported, copyright is primed to be the next big AI policy battle.

The rise of generative AI has many industries worried about permission, compensation and credit.

What they're saying: "We’re happy to engage with the committee and explain why we believe people — not machines — should hold patents on innovations brought about with the help of AI. A balanced patent system has incentivized the growth of new industries and the development of cutting-edge technology, so it is important that we get this right,” Sheridan told Axios.

Be smart: Lawmakers on the subcommittee (and all throughout Congress) have vested interests in industries that thrive off copyrights, patents and trademarked work — think Nashville artists, Hollywood filmmakers and Delaware corporations such as pharmaceuticals that rely on patents.

Patents are an area tied up in a lot of money and valuable IP for businesses, with various types of companies hoping the current system changes in a way that benefits their work. It's no surprise that this is one of the areas Congress wants to tackle first.

The intrigue: Google, in comments filed with USPTO about whether AI should be able to be considered an "inventor" of new works, wrote that a human should always be considered the inventor.