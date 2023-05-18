Exclusive: Warren urges FCC to resist TV deal pressure
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among the most vocal anti-monopoly voices in the Senate, is pushing the FCC to continue a thorough review of a Standard General and Tegna merger.
Why it matters: The commission is facing pressure to hold a vote on the merger, as some lawmakers contend it will be good for boosting minority media ownership while others warn of anti-competitive behavior.
What's happening: The FCC is expected to meet today with Standard General. If the agency doesn't act before financing for the merger expires Monday, Standard General says the deal is effectively dead.
- The companies have twice tried and failed to have the full commission review the case instead of an administrative law judge.
What they're saying: "The FCC has a duty to review the possible anticompetitive effects of the merger, including reduced media competition, higher prices, and worker layoffs," Warren said in a letter to FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel.
- "As I’ve emphasized in the past, media mergers and acquisitions can result in less diversity and inclusion in the industry, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and eliminating competition for marginalized workers."
- Warren asked Rosenworcel to respond to a series of questions, including the ways in which mergers such as these would harm the public interest and what factors may cause the agency to extend a review past an informal benchmark of 180 days.