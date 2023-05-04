Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate duo takes on quantum

Axios on email (opens in new window)

Axios on email (opens in new window)

Axios on linkedin (opens in new window)

Axios on linkedin (opens in new window)

Axios on twitter (opens in new window)

Axios on twitter (opens in new window)

Axios on facebook (opens in new window)

Axios on facebook (opens in new window)

Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Ben Ray Luján on Thursday will introduce companion legislation to develop and accelerate near-term quantum applications.

Driving the news: Congress is continuing to prioritize tech innovation and competition this year, and quantum is one area in which the U.S. lacks a strategy with a short-term focus.

The Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act, introduced in the House last month, would foster public-private partnerships.

Zoom in: Quantum helped significantly reduce waiting times at a Port of Los Angeles pier that processes millions of containers each year.

Zoom out: Experts say quantum computing could be critical to improve and optimize complex supply chain processes.

What they're saying: “While Communist China has publicly acknowledged their goal to lead the world in quantum communications by 2049, it’s critical the United States provide an environment for entrepreneurs and companies to promote competition and continued innovation," Blackburn said in a statement.

Luján: “I’ve been clear that as these innovative, emerging technologies continue to develop, it’s critical there are pathways into the commercial sector to grow our economy."

What's next: The National Quantum Initiative Act is up for reauthorization this year and is seen as the vehicle for the sandbox bill.