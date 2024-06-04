Asset-based lender JPalmer to partner with institutional investor

JPalmer, an asset-based lender, plans to partner with an institutional investor for all its capital needs, CEO Jennifer Palmer tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The firm, which focuses on women-led and founded businesses, will now spend more time lending rather than fundraising, she says.

Zoom in: The firm is in the final stages of locking in the institutional investor for a single tranche larger than the $90 million it set out to raise last year, Palmer says.

It should be completed within the next several weeks, and it will fulfill its capital needs for the next two years, she says.

Catch up quick: Since it was founded about 14 months ago, JPalmer has deployed more than $100 million, primarily across retail and consumer companies, Palmer says.

The money was raised from a mix of ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices and backed lines of credit provided to fewer than a dozen businesses, she says.

What's next: Currently, 50% of JPalmer's portfolio is either women-led or founded businesses, but it will get to a majority this year, Palmer says.

What they're saying: Before founding JPalmer, the CEO served at large institutions where she had the opposite problem of having too much money to deploy, she explains.

She says raising capital herself has made her a better partner to her clients, particularly those in CPG, given a difficult fundraising environment.

"Now I can truly empathize with what founders are going through in terms of raising money," Palmer says.

Behind the scenes: JPalmer sources many of its deals from sponsors for their early-stage portfolio companies.

The capital is typically plowed into scaling the business such as purchasing inventory, she says.

Her firm lends off of prime and is a couple of points more expensive than banks.

The intrigue: Theoretically, it should be a good time to borrow, with lots of money poured into private capital markets in recent years, Palmer says.

There's plenty of competition for deals, even though traditional bank lenders are tightening up, she says.

Yes, but: Deals are also more difficult to close because "budgets are more optimistic than results," with firms "beating each other up over rates and structure," Palmer says.