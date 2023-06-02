Asset-based lender JPalmer is in fundraising mode
JPalmer Collective, the asset-based lender that launched earlier this year, is now raising money from institutional investors to support $90 million worth of deals in its pipeline, its CEO Jennifer Palmer tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The firm focuses on women-led and founded businesses, which were already at a disadvantage when it came to raising capital, something the tightening credit markets have exacerbated, she says.
Catch up quick: JPalmer had raised a mix of equity and debt to support initial deals it had under due diligence, Palmer says.
Details: JPalmer provides revolving lines of credit to companies that are primarily women-led, in the natural products category, and have between $5 million and $100 million in sales, Palmer says.
- The businesses are also either manufacturers, distributors, service providers, or DTC companies.
- The goal is for the portfolio to be 51% female-led as well as 51% focused on sustainability.
- JPalmer's lines of credit are less expensive than venture debt and more expensive than a bank, but provide white-glove consultative services, Palmer says.
Zoom in: Companies tend to fall into one of two baskets.
- They were either with a bank, but had a year or two of losses or tripped a covenant, so the bank is tightening lending standards and asking the company to leave.
- Or they are focused on high growth and are seeking non-dilutive capital from a flexible lender that will support quick inventory builds, seasonality and potential losses.
How it works: The lines of credit are backed by all of a company's assets, including accounts receivable, inventory, machinery and equipment, commercial real estate and trademarks, Palmer says.
- The idea is to bridge the gap between the buy and sell in a company's trade cycle, to accelerate their cash flow, and to accelerate the sell cycle, she says.
- It's all formula based, and as the company grows, the line of credit grows.
What they're saying: "While the banks are tightening up, particularly the regional lenders, for private lenders like myself, this is our moment to shine," Palmer says.
- Businesses can't grow if they don't have access to working capital, and those run by women tend to have more difficulty receiving access to capital, Palmer points out.
- When it comes to venture capital, women constitute fewer than 15% of the check writers and receive less than 3% of the funding, she says.
Flashback: Palmer is a veteran commercial finance executive with 16 years of experience including stints as CEO of both Gerber Finance and eCapital ABL.
- She's funded the growth of women-led and natural product brands such as Stasher, Baby Gourmet and Coola.
- Palmer is joined by COO Melissa Fleishman, who has 25 years of asset-based lending experience, and CFO Laura Newman.
The bottom line: "I just passionately believe that businesses that are run by women should have the exact same opportunities for funding as those businesses run by men," Palmer says.