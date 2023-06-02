JPalmer Collective, the asset-based lender that launched earlier this year, is now raising money from institutional investors to support $90 million worth of deals in its pipeline, its CEO Jennifer Palmer tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The firm focuses on women-led and founded businesses, which were already at a disadvantage when it came to raising capital, something the tightening credit markets have exacerbated, she says.

Catch up quick: JPalmer had raised a mix of equity and debt to support initial deals it had under due diligence, Palmer says.

Details: JPalmer provides revolving lines of credit to companies that are primarily women-led, in the natural products category, and have between $5 million and $100 million in sales, Palmer says.

The businesses are also either manufacturers, distributors, service providers, or DTC companies.

The goal is for the portfolio to be 51% female-led as well as 51% focused on sustainability.

JPalmer's lines of credit are less expensive than venture debt and more expensive than a bank, but provide white-glove consultative services, Palmer says.

Zoom in: Companies tend to fall into one of two baskets.

They were either with a bank, but had a year or two of losses or tripped a covenant, so the bank is tightening lending standards and asking the company to leave.

Or they are focused on high growth and are seeking non-dilutive capital from a flexible lender that will support quick inventory builds, seasonality and potential losses.

How it works: The lines of credit are backed by all of a company's assets, including accounts receivable, inventory, machinery and equipment, commercial real estate and trademarks, Palmer says.

The idea is to bridge the gap between the buy and sell in a company's trade cycle, to accelerate their cash flow, and to accelerate the sell cycle, she says.

It's all formula based, and as the company grows, the line of credit grows.

What they're saying: "While the banks are tightening up, particularly the regional lenders, for private lenders like myself, this is our moment to shine," Palmer says.

Businesses can't grow if they don't have access to working capital, and those run by women tend to have more difficulty receiving access to capital, Palmer points out.

When it comes to venture capital, women constitute fewer than 15% of the check writers and receive less than 3% of the funding, she says.

Flashback: Palmer is a veteran commercial finance executive with 16 years of experience including stints as CEO of both Gerber Finance and eCapital ABL.

She's funded the growth of women-led and natural product brands such as Stasher, Baby Gourmet and Coola.

Palmer is joined by COO Melissa Fleishman, who has 25 years of asset-based lending experience, and CFO Laura Newman.

The bottom line: "I just passionately believe that businesses that are run by women should have the exact same opportunities for funding as those businesses run by men," Palmer says.