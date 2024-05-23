Drinks, which provides software that navigates regulations for selling alcohol online, will raise its Series C this year, CEO Zac Brandenberg tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: There's a complicated regulatory environment around selling alcohol online.
Zoom in: The Los Angeles-based company will seek a round at least the size of its Series B, he says, which was in the neighborhood of $20 million.
- "Now is the time to bring in additional growth capital," Brandenberg says.
- To date, the company has raised $35 million including an $11 million Series A, he says.
Flashback: Drinks was founded in 2011 initially as a DTC business and acquired Wine Insiders, Brandenburg says.
- As the company evolved, the CEO says he realized it was actually providing a technology solution for navigating a complicated regulatory environment around selling alcohol.
How it works: Drinks unveiled an app in 2022 with Shopify to help the e-commerce platform's merchants sell alcoholic beverages, Brandenberg says.
- To focus on its technology business it sold its DTC business Wine Insider last year, he says.
- In addition to working with Shopify and powering the wine shop on Instacart, Drinks' customers includes companies such as Thrive Market and Imperfect Foods, among others.
By the numbers: Drinks' gross merchandise value in 2023 was nine figures, but Brandenburg declined to comment further on financials.
- Revenue comes by collecting a fee or royalty on each transaction.
What they're saying: "Alcohol is fascinatingly the only consumer product named in the Constitution for regulation. So you have federal, state and local laws," Brandenberg says.
- "The temperance movement, which still persists today in certain regions of the south, is one of the huge reasons you have a patchwork of regulations and access," he says.
What's next: Drinks could consider acquisitions of other technology startups connected to regulatory compliance and is interested in applying its approach to cannabis, Brandenberg says.