Drinks, which provides software that navigates regulations for selling alcohol online, will raise its Series C this year, CEO Zac Brandenberg tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: There's a complicated regulatory environment around selling alcohol online.

Zoom in: The Los Angeles-based company will seek a round at least the size of its Series B, he says, which was in the neighborhood of $20 million.

"Now is the time to bring in additional growth capital," Brandenberg says.

To date, the company has raised $35 million including an $11 million Series A, he says.

Flashback: Drinks was founded in 2011 initially as a DTC business and acquired Wine Insiders, Brandenburg says.

As the company evolved, the CEO says he realized it was actually providing a technology solution for navigating a complicated regulatory environment around selling alcohol.

How it works: Drinks unveiled an app in 2022 with Shopify to help the e-commerce platform's merchants sell alcoholic beverages, Brandenberg says.

To focus on its technology business it sold its DTC business Wine Insider last year, he says.

In addition to working with Shopify and powering the wine shop on Instacart, Drinks' customers includes companies such as Thrive Market and Imperfect Foods, among others.

By the numbers: Drinks' gross merchandise value in 2023 was nine figures, but Brandenburg declined to comment further on financials.

Revenue comes by collecting a fee or royalty on each transaction.

What they're saying: "Alcohol is fascinatingly the only consumer product named in the Constitution for regulation. So you have federal, state and local laws," Brandenberg says.

"The temperance movement, which still persists today in certain regions of the south, is one of the huge reasons you have a patchwork of regulations and access," he says.

What's next: Drinks could consider acquisitions of other technology startups connected to regulatory compliance and is interested in applying its approach to cannabis, Brandenberg says.