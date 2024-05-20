Cocktail Courier, a cocktail kit provider, acquired alcohol e-commerce platform Thirstie, Thirstie CEO Maxim Razmakhin tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Alcohol prices have increased 2% since last year, per the April Consumer Price Index, and other data shows consumers are willing to drink more at home to save some bucks.
Zoom out: "There's always a segment of customers that like mixing their own cocktails," Razmakhin says.
- It makes a more personal gift than sending a bottle, he adds.
Zoom in: Cocktail Courier paid for most of the transaction in equity "with some cash components," Razmakhin says, declining to share financial terms.
What's happening: Cocktail Courier, also known as ShakeStir, will now be able to bundle the alcohol brands' bottles with its cocktail kits.
- This creates a unique delivery offering from DoorDash, Instacart or Uber Eats, Razmakhin says.
- Thirstie will retain its brand but it will integrate within Cocktail Courier's capabilities.
How it works: Thirstie helps alcohol brands build a U.S. regulatory-compliant e-commerce platform letting consumers buy products from their websites.
- With the branded storefront, customers are technically purchasing from a licensed nearby retailer that can deliver this product, Razmakhin says.
- "We took a huge effort in developing this proprietary and compliant technology," he says, adding Thirstie can help process payments, route orders, and calculate shipping fees using retailers' shipping accounts.
- "It's just a great way for brands to build a stronger community online and collect that data because the more data they collect, the more business they effectively can facilitate on Thirstie's network," Razmakhin says.