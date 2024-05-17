Shein's decision on where to list isn't final yet, as the company weighs the benefits of a U.S. or U.K. listing, sources familiar with the situation say.
Why it matters: All eyes are on the giant retailer's IPO.
State of play: Reuters reported the company could list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as soon as this month, and Axios confirmed Shein is weighing a London IPO.
Reality check: The U.S. makes the most sense for Shein's listing.
What they're saying: Shein's executive chair, Donald Tang, told the Financial Times that it has made "progress" on changing U.S. lawmaker's negative perception of it, "but not enough."
Zoom out: Shein's choice of exchange could influence other Chinese companies also weighing IPOs, says Drew Bernstein, co-chairman of Marcum Asia CPAs.
- "Most, if not all, exchanges would want to list potentially the largest IPO of the year," he says.
Between the lines: Sources say no one in the U.S. is blocking a Shein IPO and it is not the role of the SEC to do so.
- Only Chinese regulators have prevented Chinese companies from going public in the U.S. or pushed them to delist, as in the case of ride-sharing company DiDi.
- And whether the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gives a thumbs up or down, it applies equally to all exchanges outside the country, including the London Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Nasdaq.
The intrigue: Shein faces business risks regardless of where it lists.
Threat level: Shein also relies heavily on third parties to ensure its vast supply chain remains free of forced labor.
- In an internal April memo viewed by Axios, Shein called on employees to voice concerns they have about compliance practices.
- The memo cites the Department of Homeland Security's enforcement efforts tied to textile de minimis importation.
Friction point: Shein's impetus to IPO is to be more transparent, a source close to the company's thinking says — but Shein's founder and CEO, Sky Xu, is intensely private.
- That poses yet another risk, as a spokesperson is one of the main jobs of the head of a publicly traded company.
Shein and the SEC declined to comment. The LSE did not respond to Axios' request for comment.