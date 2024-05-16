Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Meatly, a U.K.-based maker of cultivated meat pet food, is closing in on a Series A under $10 million, CEO Owen Ensor tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: About 20% of the world's meat is consumed by pets.
Zoom in: Meatly has made advances in scaling cultivated chicken production at a fraction of the cost of other entrants, Ensor says.
Catch up quick: In March, Meatly teamed with Omni to create Omni Feast, a can of cultivated chicken, which will be sold by the U.K.'s largest pet retailer Pets at Home once it gets regulatory approval.
The big picture: While dogs can technically eat a plant-based diet, cats are carnivores and can become ill if they don't eat meat.
State of play: Meatly is one of a handful of companies offering a cultivated meat alternative in the pet food space.