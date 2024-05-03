It's a buyers' market for ice cream

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ice cream portfolios of all sizes are up for auction as both strategic and private equity buyers see promise, industry sources tell Richard. Why it matters: Activity is stirring despite a decline in ice cream sales and the potential chill of the "Ozempic effect."

The latest: PE firm Peak Rock is selling ice cream portfolio company Turkey Hill, which has between $35 million and $40 million of EBITDA, sources familiar tell Axios. Peak Rock did not respond to a request for comment.

That follows a March announcement from Unilever on plans to separate its ice cream business by the end of next year, while Nestlé and PAI are considering a dual-track process for Froneri, Axios confirmed.

Nestle and PAI declined to comment. Unilever didn't respond to a request for comment.

Zoom in: Mars Wrigley and The Ferrero Group are both potential buyers for Unilever and Froneri, sources tell Axios.

Mars Wrigley, which owns Dove and Trü Frü, has invested in expanding its ice cream manufacturing capacity, while Ferrero acquired the manufacturer that produces brands like Blue Bunny.

Both have the size to do a deal, with interest in specific brands in each of the portfolios, sources say.

Mars and Ferrero did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Caveat: Selling the businesses still won't be easy.

Their sheer size (Unilever's unit generated €7.9 billion last year, while Froneri could be valued at $10 billion) means a transaction is unlikely to happen without breaking them up.

Behind the scenes: While the preference is to sell, valuations may be more attractive on the public market, which could still lead to IPOs.

State of play: Unilever owns the brands Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, Wall's and Yasso.