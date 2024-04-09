Unilever, Nestlé and sponsor PAI Partners are likely to take their ice cream businesses public rather than sell, sources familiar with the situation say. Why it matters: Deal valuations haven't quite recovered yet, but the public markets are opening up.

State of play: Unilever owns frozen treat brands Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, Wall's, and Yasso. Nestlé and PAI control Häagen-Dazs, Drumstick, Extrême, Nuii, Outshine, and Rowntree via their JV Froneri.

Catch up quick: Unilever announced plans in March to separate its ice cream business, with revenue of €7.9 billion in 2023, by the end of 2025.

Nestlé and PAI were considering a dual-track process for Froneri, per Bloomberg.

Behind the scenes: While the owners would prefer to cash out in a sale, the businesses would likely fetch more money as public entities, the sources say.

The likeliest buyers for these assets are private equity firms — which may balk at paying a premium, given limited exit options.

Strategics will likely not be buyers for the foreseeable future given the effort they're taking to unload them, they say.

What they're saying: Unilever pointed to a previous statement, reiterating a demerger of the ice cream unit was the most likely route, though other options would be considered.

Nestlé and PAI declined to comment.

Context: The units would likely go for a valuation in the billions, which could be difficult for one PE firm to swallow by themselves and require a partnership.

Zoom in: Between marquee brand names and billions in revenue, both Froneri and Unilever's ice cream division led by Ben & Jerry's make ideal public market candidates.

Caveat: Ice cream sales by volume have been in decline, hence why the CPG conglomerates are extracting the divisions from their results.