Ben & Jerry's and Häagen-Dazs could serve up IPOs
Unilever, Nestlé and sponsor PAI Partners are likely to take their ice cream businesses public rather than sell, sources familiar with the situation say.
Why it matters: Deal valuations haven't quite recovered yet, but the public markets are opening up.
State of play: Unilever owns frozen treat brands Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, Wall's, and Yasso. Nestlé and PAI control Häagen-Dazs, Drumstick, Extrême, Nuii, Outshine, and Rowntree via their JV Froneri.
Catch up quick: Unilever announced plans in March to separate its ice cream business, with revenue of €7.9 billion in 2023, by the end of 2025.
- Nestlé and PAI were considering a dual-track process for Froneri, per Bloomberg.
Behind the scenes: While the owners would prefer to cash out in a sale, the businesses would likely fetch more money as public entities, the sources say.
- The likeliest buyers for these assets are private equity firms — which may balk at paying a premium, given limited exit options.
- Strategics will likely not be buyers for the foreseeable future given the effort they're taking to unload them, they say.
What they're saying: Unilever pointed to a previous statement, reiterating a demerger of the ice cream unit was the most likely route, though other options would be considered.
- Nestlé and PAI declined to comment.
Context: The units would likely go for a valuation in the billions, which could be difficult for one PE firm to swallow by themselves and require a partnership.
Zoom in: Between marquee brand names and billions in revenue, both Froneri and Unilever's ice cream division led by Ben & Jerry's make ideal public market candidates.
Caveat: Ice cream sales by volume have been in decline, hence why the CPG conglomerates are extracting the divisions from their results.
- The businesses also don't have many synergies with the manufacturing and distribution of shelf-stable products.